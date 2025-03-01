Left Menu

BJP Leadership Changes on the Horizon in Odisha

Union Minister J P Nadda, also the BJP national president, met with Odisha's senior party leaders to discuss the potential appointment of a new state unit president. Key meetings included discussions with the Chief Minister and party officials. Nadda also visited the Lord Jagannath Temple during his visit.

Updated: 01-03-2025 09:16 IST
BJP Leadership Changes on the Horizon in Odisha
Union Minister J P Nadda, who also serves as the BJP national president, recently convened with senior leaders of the party in Odisha. The meetings, held behind closed doors, have sparked speculation regarding the appointment of a new state unit president for the saffron party.

During his visit, Nadda engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and organisational secretary Manas Mohanty. The gatherings at the BJP's state headquarters have heightened anticipation about an upcoming announcement.

According to Biranchi Narayan Tripathy, vice-president of BJP's Odisha unit, the election for the new state party president will follow an established procedure. Meanwhile, Nadda also took the time to visit the revered Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

