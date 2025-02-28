Left Menu

BJP's Leadership Change in Odisha: Nadda's Strategic Visit

Union Health Minister J P Nadda recently visited Odisha amid speculation about a new president for BJP's state unit. Nadda held meetings with key party leaders and government officials, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The election for the state party president is expected to follow a formal process.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, amid anticipation over a potential new appointment for BJP's Odisha presidency, engaged in strategic discussions with the party's senior figures on Friday.

In a closed-door session, Nadda, who also serves as BJP's national president, conferred with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other prominent leaders, signaling potential shifts in state leadership dynamics.

The visit concluded after a meeting with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, leaving speculation rife about the imminent announcement of Odisha's new party president. Meanwhile, Nadda's earlier spiritual visit to the revered Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri marked an auspicious start to his Odisha itinerary.

