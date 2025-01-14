Alliance Air Boosts Northeast Connectivity with New Imphal Routes
Alliance Air is expanding its service in the northeastern region by connecting Imphal with Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur. This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, aims to make air travel more affordable and enhance trade, travel, and tourism in Manipur and beyond.
- Country:
- India
Alliance Air, a domestic airline, is enhancing its connectivity in Northeast India by launching new routes from Imphal, the capital of Manipur, to Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur. The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced this development, emphasizing the benefits it will bring to the region.
The move comes as airfares in Manipur have been notably high. However, with the Ministry's approval of these new routes, fares are expected to be capped at Rs 5,000, providing more affordable travel options for people in the region, according to the state's chief minister.
This strategic expansion is set to bolster travel, trade, and tourism across Manipur, ensuring easier and cheaper access to the northeastern parts of the country. Currently, Indigo, Air India, and Air India Express also operate flights from Imphal airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alliance Air
- Imphal
- travel
- tourism
- Manipur
- Kolkata
- Guwahati
- Northeast India
- Dimapur
- airfare
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Strategic Operations Halt Arms and Ammunition Flow in Manipur
Kolkata's Culinary Boom: Rise in Fine Dining & Luxurious Delights
I want to apologise for what happened in Manipur, many lost dear ones, many left their homes: CM Biren Singh.
Cyber Crime Investigation Leads to Arrest in Kolkata
408 firing incidents reported in Manipur from May-October 2023; 345 from Nov 2023 to April 2024; 112 from May 2024 till now: CM Biren.