Alliance Air Boosts Northeast Connectivity with New Imphal Routes

Alliance Air, a domestic airline, is enhancing its connectivity in Northeast India by launching new routes from Imphal, the capital of Manipur, to Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur. The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced this development, emphasizing the benefits it will bring to the region.

The move comes as airfares in Manipur have been notably high. However, with the Ministry's approval of these new routes, fares are expected to be capped at Rs 5,000, providing more affordable travel options for people in the region, according to the state's chief minister.

This strategic expansion is set to bolster travel, trade, and tourism across Manipur, ensuring easier and cheaper access to the northeastern parts of the country. Currently, Indigo, Air India, and Air India Express also operate flights from Imphal airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)