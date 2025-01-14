EIB and Calvados Partner in €110 Million Project to Modernize Schools and Public Infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Department of Calvados have signed a landmark 25-year financing agreement worth up to €110 million. This collaboration aims to modernize schools, adapt public infrastructure to meet local demand, and advance climate-resilient, energy-efficient initiatives as part of the Calvados Vision 2030 roadmap.

The financing will support a wide array of improvements across the region:

Refurbishment and Expansion of Secondary Schools: Enhancing facilities for approximately 4,500 students with state-of-the-art classrooms, better equipment, and updated playgrounds with added greenery.

Modernization of Public Buildings: Includes upgrades to the department nursery in Caen, the historic Bénouville Castle, museums, archaeological sites, social welfare centers, and the Sallenelles nature center.

Digital Innovation in Education: Investments in advanced digital equipment to bridge technology gaps in secondary schools, preparing students for a tech-driven future.

Energy-Efficient and Low-Carbon Upgrades: Implementation of LED lighting, replacement of fossil fuel boilers with renewable energy solutions, and retrofitting buildings to meet stringent energy efficiency standards.

Energy Savings and Climate Adaptation

The project integrates climate change adaptation measures, contributing to the department’s commitment to the low-carbon transition. These efforts will significantly reduce energy consumption and operational costs, aligning with the EIB’s mission to support green development in the EU.

Strategic Vision for Sustainability

The project is a cornerstone of Calvados’ multiannual investment strategy, designed to promote sustainable development while meeting the department’s obligations to “green” its debt. It also aligns with the European Green Deal, ensuring that public infrastructure serves as a model for sustainable living.

Leaders’ Statements on the Initiative

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle emphasized the importance of education in the EIB’s investment priorities:

"Investing in education is a priority for the EIB. This partnership with the Department of Calvados not only improves infrastructure but also paves the way for energy-efficient, low-carbon public buildings, which will have lasting benefits for the region."

President of the Department of Calvados, Jean Léonce-Dupont, highlighted the long-term advantages of the partnership:

"This agreement provides the department with excellent financing conditions to achieve its goals in education, housing, and sustainability. It offers flexibility and aligns with our commitment to the green transition while diversifying funding sources for our long-term investment plan."

Impact Beyond Education

The financing agreement also supports the department’s housing strategy, ensuring that new and existing residential developments are sustainable and energy-efficient. These measures will bolster regional economic resilience while enhancing the quality of life for residents.

A Model for Green Public Finance

The Calvados-EIB partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to public financing, demonstrating how long-term investments can address immediate educational needs while preparing communities for a sustainable future. This collaboration sets a precedent for integrating education, climate resilience, and economic development into a unified strategy for regional progress.