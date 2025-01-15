Left Menu

Unlocking Affordable Housing: CREDAI's Budget Proposals to Boost Supply

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has proposed a 15% income tax rate for affordable housing projects in the upcoming Budget. This, along with revised definitions and tax incentives, aims to increase the supply of affordable homes that are crucial for many Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:51 IST
Unlocking Affordable Housing: CREDAI's Budget Proposals to Boost Supply
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has recommended a 15% income tax rate for affordable housing projects in the forthcoming Budget, asserting that this would drive the supply of low-cost homes amid high demand.

Representing over 13,000 developers, CREDAI has presented several recommendations to the government to address the challenges facing the real estate sector. Key suggestions include redefining affordable housing, offering tax incentives for developers, and increasing the home loan interest deduction limit for homebuyers.

CREDAI President Boman Irani emphasized the real estate sector's significant contributions to GDP and employment. Stressing the necessity for government support, Irani outlined plans to provide 7 crore homes and create 2 crore jobs in the next seven years, believing these measures will bolster growth and support India's economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025