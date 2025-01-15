IDB and IDB Lab Unveil Winners of Sargassum Innovation Quest to Combat Coastal Challenges in LAC

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and its innovation arm, IDB Lab, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have announced the results of their Sargassum Innovation Quest: Building Resilient Coastal Ecosystems. This initiative aims to address the escalating influx of sargassum seaweed, which has disrupted tourism, fishing, and coastal ecosystems in Latin America and the Caribbean since 2011.

The initiative sought cutting-edge solutions that utilize sargassum biomass to bolster the resilience of coastal communities while mitigating its negative environmental and economic impacts. After evaluating 72 submissions from 13 countries, five standout projects were preselected for potential funding:

Caribbean Chemicals (Barbados, Belize, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago) This project develops arsenic-free agricultural products for food and ornamental crops using a circular economy approach. It emphasizes renewable energy for drying sargassum and minimizing waste to produce safe, market-ready products. Waste Recycling Environment Network (Belize) Focused on the SPICE composting process, this initiative trains local residents in sustainable waste management techniques, turning sargassum and other organic waste into premium compost and liquid fertilizers. C-combinator (Mexico) Through innovative cold extraction processes, this project creates bioactive agricultural extracts and durable bio-leather materials. It integrates advanced microbial contamination controls for a sustainable production pipeline. SOS Carbon (Dominican Republic) Leveraging its patented Littoral Collection Module (LCM), SOS Carbon enhances sargassum collection and conversion processes. The project transforms the biomass into crop biostimulants and explores its use in animal feed and cosmetics, paired with a carbon offset mechanism to amplify sustainability. Origin by Ocean (Dominican Republic) This initiative employs a patented biorefinery process to extract valuable chemicals from sargassum and other invasive seaweeds, while producing arsenic-free animal feed for agricultural purposes.

Evaluation and Next Steps

A panel of experts from the IDB, IDB Invest, IDB Lab, and USAID assessed submissions on innovation, environmental impact, scalability, financial sustainability, and technical feasibility. The preselected organizations will now undergo a due diligence process. Upon successful completion, they will design and implement their projects with financial support from IDB Lab and USAID.

Expanding Global Solutions

In addition to funding, the preselected candidates will join the IDB’s global innovators network, fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge to improve sargassum management and protect marine-coastal ecosystems throughout the region.

Significance of the Initiative

The rising influx of sargassum in the region has caused significant ecological and economic challenges. This initiative not only seeks to mitigate these impacts but also transforms the seaweed into a valuable resource, driving innovation and sustainability in affected communities.

Broader Implications

The selected projects highlight the potential of international collaboration in addressing pressing environmental issues while promoting economic development. The focus on leveraging sargassum’s biomass for sustainable products represents a new frontier in environmental innovation.

The IDB and its partners continue to champion initiatives that strengthen coastal resilience, emphasizing the integration of innovative practices and technologies to protect vulnerable ecosystems and communities.