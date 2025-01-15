Left Menu

IDB and IDB Lab Unveil Winners of Sargassum Innovation Quest to Combat Coastal Challenges in LAC

The initiative sought cutting-edge solutions that utilize sargassum biomass to bolster the resilience of coastal communities while mitigating its negative environmental and economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:53 IST
IDB and IDB Lab Unveil Winners of Sargassum Innovation Quest to Combat Coastal Challenges in LAC
A panel of experts from the IDB, IDB Invest, IDB Lab, and USAID assessed submissions on innovation, environmental impact, scalability, financial sustainability, and technical feasibility. Image Credit:

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and its innovation arm, IDB Lab, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have announced the results of their Sargassum Innovation Quest: Building Resilient Coastal Ecosystems. This initiative aims to address the escalating influx of sargassum seaweed, which has disrupted tourism, fishing, and coastal ecosystems in Latin America and the Caribbean since 2011.

The initiative sought cutting-edge solutions that utilize sargassum biomass to bolster the resilience of coastal communities while mitigating its negative environmental and economic impacts. After evaluating 72 submissions from 13 countries, five standout projects were preselected for potential funding:

  1. Caribbean Chemicals (Barbados, Belize, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago) This project develops arsenic-free agricultural products for food and ornamental crops using a circular economy approach. It emphasizes renewable energy for drying sargassum and minimizing waste to produce safe, market-ready products.

  2. Waste Recycling Environment Network (Belize) Focused on the SPICE composting process, this initiative trains local residents in sustainable waste management techniques, turning sargassum and other organic waste into premium compost and liquid fertilizers.

  3. C-combinator (Mexico) Through innovative cold extraction processes, this project creates bioactive agricultural extracts and durable bio-leather materials. It integrates advanced microbial contamination controls for a sustainable production pipeline.

  4. SOS Carbon (Dominican Republic) Leveraging its patented Littoral Collection Module (LCM), SOS Carbon enhances sargassum collection and conversion processes. The project transforms the biomass into crop biostimulants and explores its use in animal feed and cosmetics, paired with a carbon offset mechanism to amplify sustainability.

  5. Origin by Ocean (Dominican Republic) This initiative employs a patented biorefinery process to extract valuable chemicals from sargassum and other invasive seaweeds, while producing arsenic-free animal feed for agricultural purposes.

Evaluation and Next Steps

A panel of experts from the IDB, IDB Invest, IDB Lab, and USAID assessed submissions on innovation, environmental impact, scalability, financial sustainability, and technical feasibility. The preselected organizations will now undergo a due diligence process. Upon successful completion, they will design and implement their projects with financial support from IDB Lab and USAID.

Expanding Global Solutions

In addition to funding, the preselected candidates will join the IDB’s global innovators network, fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge to improve sargassum management and protect marine-coastal ecosystems throughout the region.

Significance of the Initiative

The rising influx of sargassum in the region has caused significant ecological and economic challenges. This initiative not only seeks to mitigate these impacts but also transforms the seaweed into a valuable resource, driving innovation and sustainability in affected communities.

Broader Implications

The selected projects highlight the potential of international collaboration in addressing pressing environmental issues while promoting economic development. The focus on leveraging sargassum’s biomass for sustainable products represents a new frontier in environmental innovation.

The IDB and its partners continue to champion initiatives that strengthen coastal resilience, emphasizing the integration of innovative practices and technologies to protect vulnerable ecosystems and communities.

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025