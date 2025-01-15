Pushp Masale Celebrates 50 Years of Spice Excellence

Pushp Masale, a well-regarded name in the spice industry, recently celebrated its golden jubilee with a grand event, graced by brand ambassador Sonali Bendre. The event emphasized the company's remarkable journey, maintaining quality and ethics since its founding by Kishanlal Surana in 1974.

The brand has evolved from a small family venture into a major player in the spice trade, thanks to innovations introduced in the 1990s by Surendra Surana, who addressed the shortage of modern spice-making equipment with automated production processes. This ensured Pushp's spices remain top-notch.

Fast forward to the 2000s, Pushp Masale now boasts a daily production capacity of 200 metric tons. It's growth fueled by strategic partnerships like its recent one with A91 Partners, ensuring it stays a leader in the spice market. The recent launch of Pushp Online marks its foray into e-commerce, bringing authentic flavors directly to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)