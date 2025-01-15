Left Menu

Pushp Masale Celebrates 50 Years of Spice Excellence

Pushp Masale, a leading spice brand in India, marks its 50th anniversary with celebrations highlighting their ethical business growth. The brand, initially established by Kishanlal Surana in 1974, has evolved into a trusted name, globally recognized for its quality and innovation in spice production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:07 IST
Pushp Masale Celebrates 50 Years of Spice Excellence
From a Humble Spice Shop to a National Icon: Celebrating 50 Years of Pushp Masale. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pushp Masale, a well-regarded name in the spice industry, recently celebrated its golden jubilee with a grand event, graced by brand ambassador Sonali Bendre. The event emphasized the company's remarkable journey, maintaining quality and ethics since its founding by Kishanlal Surana in 1974.

The brand has evolved from a small family venture into a major player in the spice trade, thanks to innovations introduced in the 1990s by Surendra Surana, who addressed the shortage of modern spice-making equipment with automated production processes. This ensured Pushp's spices remain top-notch.

Fast forward to the 2000s, Pushp Masale now boasts a daily production capacity of 200 metric tons. It's growth fueled by strategic partnerships like its recent one with A91 Partners, ensuring it stays a leader in the spice market. The recent launch of Pushp Online marks its foray into e-commerce, bringing authentic flavors directly to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025