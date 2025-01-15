Marathi Filmmaking Gets a Boost with Luv Films' 'Devmanus'

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Anticipation mounts for 'Devmanus', a Marathi cinematic endeavor by Luv Films, scheduled to hit theaters on April 25, 2025. Spearheaded by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the movie marks the production house's debut in Marathi cinema, famed for its Hindi films like 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and 'De De Pyaar De'. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film stars accomplished actors including Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and Siddharth Bodke, promising a thrilling narrative designed to captivate audiences thoroughly.

'Devmanus' stands out for its unique blend of characters portrayed by an ensemble cast delivering striking performances. With 'Devmanus', Luv Films extends its creative reach to encompass the rich Marathi cultural tapestry, presenting a tale that resonates deeply with local inhabitants. "The film is a journey into profound emotions with the perfect ensemble to animate these characters," expressed Director Tejas Deoskar, who is eager for viewers to immerse themselves in this cinematic venture.

Echoing this excitement, producer Luv Ranjan highlights Maharashtra's artistic legacy as a cornerstone of inspiration for 'Devmanus'. He describes the film as a homage to the area's storytelling tradition and vibrant spirit, while producer Ankur Garg considers this Marathi debut a momentous occasion for Luv Films. Collaborating with revered actors under Tejas' guidance, 'Devmanus' is set to deliver a memorable experience, paving the way for future Marathi projects as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)