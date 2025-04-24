Nation Mourns Fallen IB Officer in Pahalgam Attack

The body of slain Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan arrived at Ranchi airport Thursday following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Having been on vacation with his family, Ranjan's remains will be transported to his hometown of Jhalda in West Bengal for final rites.

Among those honoring him at the airport were Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and other leaders, highlighting the gravity of the attack in which 26 lives were lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)