Nation Mourns Fallen IB Officer in Pahalgam Attack
Manish Ranjan, an IB officer, was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His body was flown to Ranchi and will be taken to his hometown in West Bengal. Ranjan, on vacation with his family, was one of the 26 victims. Tributes were paid by leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of slain Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan arrived at Ranchi airport Thursday following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Having been on vacation with his family, Ranjan's remains will be transported to his hometown of Jhalda in West Bengal for final rites.
Among those honoring him at the airport were Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and other leaders, highlighting the gravity of the attack in which 26 lives were lost.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Waqf Amendment in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Waqf Amendment in West Bengal
West Bengal Teacher Appointment Chaos Sparks Protests
Mamata Banerjee Vows to Protect Minority Rights in West Bengal
Calls for Reform Amidst Waqf Act Protests in West Bengal