Tragedy in Kashmir: Father-Son Duo Among Victims of Terror Attack

In an unforeseen tragedy, a father-son duo from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, were among the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, during a spiritual visit on April 16. Yatish and Smit Parmar were attending a discourse by Morari Bapu when terrorists struck, resulting in multiple casualties.

A Gujarat native, Suresh Kalathiya, also fell victim to the attack while on vacation with his family. His relatives survived, yet the incident underscores the vulnerability of civilians amidst regional tensions. Authorities have facilitated the return of the victims' bodies for last rites in their hometowns.

Officials, including Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, have expressed their condolences, participating in ceremonies honoring the victims. This tragic event highlights ongoing security challenges and their profound impact on communities both locally and nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)