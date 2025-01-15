Gold Standoff: Barrick Faces Uphill Battle in Mali

Mali's military government has taken control of gold from Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine, storing it at the state-owned Banque Malienne de Solidarite (BMS), according to sources.

This action is part of an ongoing dispute over revenue sharing between Barrick and Malian authorities, similar to tensions in neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

With 8,000 employees affected and gold being Mali's top export, the suspension of Barrick's operations emphasizes the potential socio-economic impact of mining disputes in the region.

