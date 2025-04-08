Japan's Nikkei 225 gains more than 3 per cent early Tuesday after dropping more than 7 per cent a day earlier, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 08-04-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 05:57 IST
