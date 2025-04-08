Left Menu

South Korea Targets Increased U.S. Imports Amid Tariff Talks

South Korea's trade minister, Cheong In-kyo, aims to negotiate with the U.S. to resolve trade imbalances by boosting U.S. imports. Ahead of his Washington visit, Cheong noted internal discussions on increasing LNG imports to counteract tariffs affecting key exports, amid ongoing tariff wars led by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's trade minister Cheong In-kyo announced plans to address trade imbalances by boosting imports from the United States as he prepared for crucial discussions in Washington. The negotiations are set against a backdrop of tariffs imposed by President Trump, further compounding trade tensions.

Cheong revealed that increasing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. is under government review. This move is one of many strategies in play to counter the adverse effects of high tariffs on South Korean exports, a subject he intends to address with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The minister's visit comes in response to a 25% tariff imposed on South Korean exports and a 46% duty on products manufactured in Vietnam by South Korean firms like Samsung and LG. Finance minister Choi Sang-mok has expressed concern over the potential damage to South Korea's export-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

