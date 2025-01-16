Maharashtra to Pioneer Innovation City: A New Hub for AI Start-Ups

In a strategic move to maintain Maharashtra's lead in India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled plans to build an 'Innovation City' in the state, emulating Gujarat's successful GIFT City model. Speaking at a technology forum, Fadnavis highlighted the creation of a new hub for technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI).

Fadnavis drew parallels with the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, emphasizing Maharashtra's ambition to develop an even more advanced Innovation City, which is poised to strengthen the region's position in attracting global business. Maharashtra, home to over 25,000 start-ups, continues to spearhead investment and valuation, boasting the top position in India's start-up rankings, according to Union government reports.

Announcing a series of emergent measures, Fadnavis detailed a Rs 100-crore fund in partnership with SIDBI, aiming to reach beyond Mumbai into smaller cities. He also stressed the necessity of AI adaptation as a force of transformation, proposing AI-focused training institutes and inviting collaborative efforts to propel the AI sector forward in Maharashtra.

