Left Menu

Maharashtra to Pioneer Innovation City: A New Hub for AI Start-Ups

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans for an 'Innovation City' in the state to keep it at the forefront of India's start-up ecosystem. This initiative aims to create a technology hub for AI start-ups, supported by a new partnership with SIDBI and expanded into tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:02 IST
Maharashtra to Pioneer Innovation City: A New Hub for AI Start-Ups
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to maintain Maharashtra's lead in India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled plans to build an 'Innovation City' in the state, emulating Gujarat's successful GIFT City model. Speaking at a technology forum, Fadnavis highlighted the creation of a new hub for technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI).

Fadnavis drew parallels with the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, emphasizing Maharashtra's ambition to develop an even more advanced Innovation City, which is poised to strengthen the region's position in attracting global business. Maharashtra, home to over 25,000 start-ups, continues to spearhead investment and valuation, boasting the top position in India's start-up rankings, according to Union government reports.

Announcing a series of emergent measures, Fadnavis detailed a Rs 100-crore fund in partnership with SIDBI, aiming to reach beyond Mumbai into smaller cities. He also stressed the necessity of AI adaptation as a force of transformation, proposing AI-focused training institutes and inviting collaborative efforts to propel the AI sector forward in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025