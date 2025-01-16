MicroMitti Secures Rs 90 Crore to Propel Proptech Expansion

Proptech company MicroMitti has successfully raised Rs 90 crore from investors, a major milestone highlighting the confidence in its future vision.

On Thursday, MicroMitti announced it secured Rs 17.06 crore from a seed funding round to bolster its holding firm, which promotes real estate investment initiatives like SM-REIT, AIF, and private equity. The company also obtained Rs 72.94 crore for special real estate projects in Indore.

MicroMitti's founder and CEO, Manoj Dhanotiya, noted the capital would advance their AI-driven analytics and automation, augmenting large-scale real estate endeavors and long-term wealth generation. The firm launched its US arm, MicroMitti Inc., to draw international investors and boost cross-border collaborations in property investments.

