MicroMitti Secures Rs 90 Crore to Propel Proptech Expansion

Proptech firm MicroMitti has successfully raised Rs 90 crore from investors to expand its business operations. The funding will support the firm's AI-driven analytics and real estate developments. MicroMitti also established a US arm to attract global investors and foster innovative property investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:40 IST
  • India

Proptech company MicroMitti has successfully raised Rs 90 crore from investors, a major milestone highlighting the confidence in its future vision.

On Thursday, MicroMitti announced it secured Rs 17.06 crore from a seed funding round to bolster its holding firm, which promotes real estate investment initiatives like SM-REIT, AIF, and private equity. The company also obtained Rs 72.94 crore for special real estate projects in Indore.

MicroMitti's founder and CEO, Manoj Dhanotiya, noted the capital would advance their AI-driven analytics and automation, augmenting large-scale real estate endeavors and long-term wealth generation. The firm launched its US arm, MicroMitti Inc., to draw international investors and boost cross-border collaborations in property investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

