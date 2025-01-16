Left Menu

Vodacom Group Named Africa’s Top Employer for Second Consecutive Year, Launches Groundbreaking Digital Skills Hub

Prestigious certification recognizes Vodacom’s exceptional workplace culture and its ambitious drive to bridge Africa’s digital skills gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:44 IST
“We are incredibly proud to be certified as the Top Employer in Africa for the second year in a row,” said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Vodacom Group (www.Vodacom.com) has been crowned Africa’s number one employer for the second year running by the Top Employers Institute, a prestigious accolade awarded based on outstanding performance in HR domains like people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, and well-being. This recognition extends to Vodacom Group, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Mozambique, Vodacom Tanzania, and Safaricom Kenya.

Fostering Employee Well-being and Inclusion

“We are incredibly proud to be certified as the Top Employer in Africa for the second year in a row,” said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group. “Our commitment to cultivating an inclusive and empowering workplace underpins our purpose of connecting for a better future.”

In 2024, Vodacom enhanced its Employee Value Proposition (EVP) by implementing policies under its C.A.R.E. (Compassion, Acceptance, Respect, Empathy) framework. Initiatives include extended family responsibility leave, support for life transitions like menopause, and comprehensive wellness programs that address physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Empowering Africa’s Youth Through Digital Skills Training

Vodacom’s dedication to workforce development extends beyond its employees. The company has launched the Vodacom Digital Skills Hub, an ambitious platform designed to address the digital skills gap and prepare the next generation for Africa’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Our focus on nurturing talent extends to millions of young people across the continent,” said Matimba Mbungela, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodacom Group. “Through the Digital Skills Hub, we aim to equip one million young Africans by 2027 with self-paced digital training in key tech fields, empowering them to thrive in the digital age.”

Developed in partnership with tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, the Digital Skills Hub spans eight African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ethiopia.

Key Features of the Digital Skills Hub

Accessible Training: The platform offers self-paced courses for individuals aged 18-35, ranging from cloud computing fundamentals to advanced topics like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Partnerships for Impact: Collaborations with programs like AWS Educate provide a vast library of training materials, making learning engaging and practical for beginners.

STEM Careers Focus: The initiative aims to inspire young Africans to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Broader Goals for Social Impact

The Digital Skills Hub complements Vodacom’s broader mission to foster digital literacy across Africa. By 2027, the company envisions not only bridging the digital divide but also catalyzing economic growth and innovation.

Recognition as a Top Employer

This award cements Vodacom’s position as a leader in creating a workplace culture where employees thrive while simultaneously empowering communities.

“As we embark on a new year, we encourage young people—whether students, job seekers, or aspiring entrepreneurs—to take advantage of the Digital Skills Hub. Together, we can build a workforce equipped to connect Africa to a brighter future,” concluded Joosub.

For more information on Vodacom Group and the Digital Skills Hub, visit www.Vodacom.com.a

