Escalating Maritime Tensions: Houthi Aggressions in the Red Sea

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthi movement, announced the group's intention to oversee the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and warned of continued attacks on Red Sea shipping if the agreement is violated. Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted over 100 vessels, sinking two, seizing one, and resulting in the deaths of at least four seamen.

The persistent maritime assaults have significantly disrupted international trade routes, forcing longer voyages due to shipping course adjustments. The Houthis have primarily focused their attacks on the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, regions critically linked by the Bab al-Mandab strait, a vital conduit between the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

This strategic waterway serves as a crucial maritime link between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean, facilitating exports from the Gulf and Asia to Western markets via the Suez Canal. Recent incidents include the seizure of Galaxy Leader, an attack on the Zografia, the sinking of Rubymar, and the damaging of True Confidence, Tutor, and Sounion vessels, raising concerns over further environmental and trade impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)