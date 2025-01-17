Vedanta's Strategic Demerger: Paving the Path for Independent Growth

Vedanta Ltd, a prominent mining conglomerate, is scheduled to convene with shareholders and creditors next month to deliberate its proposed demerger plan, the company announced on Friday. The strategic move seeks to transform various business segments into standalone entities.

Initially announced last month, the revised demerger plan retains Vedanta's base metal division within the original organization. This decision followed thorough consultations with stakeholders, including lenders, and received board approval.

Despite the postponement of the base metals unit's demerger, Vedanta reassures shareholders that the overall value creation will remain intact. The company is also identifying alternative strategies to revive its copper operations in Tamil Nadu as it gears up for future opportunities in the evolving base metals market.

(With inputs from agencies.)