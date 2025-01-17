Singapore President's Historic Visit Spurs New Partnerships in Odisha

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, marking a significant diplomatic event aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between Singapore and India.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with senior officials, met the President at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The visit aligns with the upcoming 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave,' scheduled for January 28 and 29, as both regions look to strengthen ties in sectors such as skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy.

Key MoUs were signed during the visit, including projects focusing on the semiconductor industry and a new city development, involving collaborations between local and Singaporean agencies.

The trip also includes visits to the World Skill Centre and Bharat Biotech's facility, underscoring the strategic interests in skills and health sectors.

