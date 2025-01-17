Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Luxury EQS Maybach SUV 'Night Series' at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mercedes-Benz launched the luxury EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a BEV at Rs 2.63 crore. Additionally, a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 variant was introduced. They also showcased the Concept CLA Class, a new electric segment car, further solidifying Mercedes-Benz's position in the BEV market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:31 IST
Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Luxury EQS Maybach SUV 'Night Series' at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand unveiling at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz launched its EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a cutting-edge battery electric vehicle priced at Rs 2.63 crore. The introduction marks another step in Mercedes-Benz's robust expansion of their top-end, all-electric vehicle lineup.

Alongside, the company rolled out a new variant of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, starting at Rs 3.71 crore. Highlighting its ambition for the future, Mercedes-Benz also revealed the Concept CLA Class, signaling the dawn of a brand-new electric segment tailored for the modern customer's needs—integrating luxury, comfort, and advanced technology.

This strategic showcase, featuring models like the G 580 and AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE, emphasizes Mercedes-Benz's commitment to an all-electric future. As they celebrate 30 years in India, Managing Director Santosh Iyer reaffirmed their pledge to offer sophisticated, handcrafted BEVs for discerning clients across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025