Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Luxury EQS Maybach SUV 'Night Series' at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

In a grand unveiling at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz launched its EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a cutting-edge battery electric vehicle priced at Rs 2.63 crore. The introduction marks another step in Mercedes-Benz's robust expansion of their top-end, all-electric vehicle lineup.

Alongside, the company rolled out a new variant of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, starting at Rs 3.71 crore. Highlighting its ambition for the future, Mercedes-Benz also revealed the Concept CLA Class, signaling the dawn of a brand-new electric segment tailored for the modern customer's needs—integrating luxury, comfort, and advanced technology.

This strategic showcase, featuring models like the G 580 and AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE, emphasizes Mercedes-Benz's commitment to an all-electric future. As they celebrate 30 years in India, Managing Director Santosh Iyer reaffirmed their pledge to offer sophisticated, handcrafted BEVs for discerning clients across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)