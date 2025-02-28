Tragic Collision: SUV Crashes Into Truck, Claims Three Lives in Odisha

In a tragic incident on Friday, at least three individuals lost their lives and two others sustained severe injuries when a speeding SUV collided with a stationary truck in Bargarh district, Odisha, according to local police reports.

The accident occurred on the Sohela-Padampur Road, with authorities suspecting that the driver lost control, leading to the fatal crash. The vehicle was carrying a family from Chhattisgarh along with their driver at the time of the accident.

The victims were rushed to Bargarh Hospital where one was pronounced dead on arrival, while two others succumbed to their injuries later. The two critically injured passengers have been transferred to a private medical facility for urgent care, police sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)