Tragic Collision: SUV Crashes Into Truck, Claims Three Lives in Odisha
A fatal accident occurred in Odisha's Bargarh district, where a speeding SUV collided with a stationary truck, resulting in three deaths and two serious injuries. The vehicle, registered in Chhattisgarh, was carrying a family and their driver. The injured are receiving treatment in a private hospital.
In a tragic incident on Friday, at least three individuals lost their lives and two others sustained severe injuries when a speeding SUV collided with a stationary truck in Bargarh district, Odisha, according to local police reports.
The accident occurred on the Sohela-Padampur Road, with authorities suspecting that the driver lost control, leading to the fatal crash. The vehicle was carrying a family from Chhattisgarh along with their driver at the time of the accident.
The victims were rushed to Bargarh Hospital where one was pronounced dead on arrival, while two others succumbed to their injuries later. The two critically injured passengers have been transferred to a private medical facility for urgent care, police sources confirmed.
