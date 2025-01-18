Left Menu

Hyderabad Metro Rail's Green Corridor Saves Lives

Hyderabad Metro Rail facilitated a swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart, covering 13 kilometers in just 13 minutes through 13 stations. This green corridor was established to save critical time and was a result of collaboration among metro authorities, medical professionals, and hospital personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:31 IST
Hyderabad Metro Rail's Green Corridor Saves Lives
Metro Bridge Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking logistical achievement, the Hyderabad Metro Rail established a green corridor to transport a donor heart over a distance of 13 kilometers in a mere 13 minutes, transiting through 13 stations with unmatched efficiency.

Conducted on January 17 at 9:30 PM, this rapid transit saved precious time in delivering the heart from LB Nagar's Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul. The swift transport was crucial for the life-saving mission, according to a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The success of this operation rests on the meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail officials, medical experts, and hospital authorities, under the careful supervision of attending doctors, while L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited reaffirms its commitment to supporting emergency services and societal welfare through advanced infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025