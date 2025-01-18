Hyderabad Metro Rail's Green Corridor Saves Lives

In a groundbreaking logistical achievement, the Hyderabad Metro Rail established a green corridor to transport a donor heart over a distance of 13 kilometers in a mere 13 minutes, transiting through 13 stations with unmatched efficiency.

Conducted on January 17 at 9:30 PM, this rapid transit saved precious time in delivering the heart from LB Nagar's Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul. The swift transport was crucial for the life-saving mission, according to a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The success of this operation rests on the meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail officials, medical experts, and hospital authorities, under the careful supervision of attending doctors, while L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited reaffirms its commitment to supporting emergency services and societal welfare through advanced infrastructure.

