WFP Warns of Dire Consequences as US Withdraws Funding
The United Nations World Food Programme warns that the U.S. decision to end funding for emergency food assistance in 14 countries could result in severe hunger and instability. WFP is engaging with the U.S. for clarity and urging world leaders to consider the serious implications of funding cuts.
On Monday, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) issued a stark warning regarding the termination of U.S. funding for emergency food aid in 14 countries, labeling such cuts as potentially catastrophic.
The WFP has reached out to the U.S. government for clarification and emphasized the critical nature of continued support for these essential programs. Cindy McCain, the head of the WFP, highlighted the gravity of the situation in a post on platform X, cautioning that reducing funding will exacerbate hunger, incite instability, and compromise global safety.
The plea underscores a broader call to action, urging global leaders to carefully consider the repercussions of halting financial support, which could endanger millions facing acute food shortages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
