Top Diplomats Push for Fair U.S.-India Trade Deal

In a critical diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held discussions centered on U.S. tariffs on India. Their goal was clear: to advance towards a fair and balanced trade agreement, according to the U.S. State Department.

The dialogue comes as part of efforts to defuse tensions following President Trump's recent announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S. This has stirred anxiety in global markets, as the U.S. plans for steeper duties on several other nations.

Despite the U.S. imposing a 26% tariff on Indian imports, a senior Indian official stated that India does not intend to retaliate, focusing instead on completing bilateral trade discussions. Both diplomats emphasized the importance of finalizing a bilateral trade deal promptly.

