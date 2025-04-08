Left Menu

Top Diplomats Push for Fair U.S.-India Trade Deal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed U.S. tariffs and a fair trade agreement. In the backdrop of incoming U.S. tariffs under Trump's administration, the conversation focused on balancing trade ties. India opts against retaliating as talks advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 02:16 IST
Top Diplomats Push for Fair U.S.-India Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held discussions centered on U.S. tariffs on India. Their goal was clear: to advance towards a fair and balanced trade agreement, according to the U.S. State Department.

The dialogue comes as part of efforts to defuse tensions following President Trump's recent announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S. This has stirred anxiety in global markets, as the U.S. plans for steeper duties on several other nations.

Despite the U.S. imposing a 26% tariff on Indian imports, a senior Indian official stated that India does not intend to retaliate, focusing instead on completing bilateral trade discussions. Both diplomats emphasized the importance of finalizing a bilateral trade deal promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025