SUN Mobility Unveils Cutting-Edge Full-Service Partner Model at FADA Auto Summit 2025

SUN Mobility introduced its Full-Service Partner model at the FADA Auto Summit in Delhi, aiming to revolutionize EV infrastructure with strategic partnerships and battery-swapping technology. The model promises a 15% ROI with an investment range between INR 2 to 10 crores, highlighting SUN Mobility's role in sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:06 IST
At the FADA Auto Summit in Delhi, SUN Mobility unveiled its innovative Full-Service Partner model designed to advance electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The event saw the participation of over 1,600 automotive dealers, offering a substantial platform for SUN Mobility to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

CEO Ashok Agarwal emphasized the model's potential for seamless operations, achieving RoI over 15% with initial investments ranging from INR 2 to 10 crores. With a robust network of 650 battery-swapping stations, SUN Mobility positions itself at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution.

