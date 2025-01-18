SUN Mobility Unveils Cutting-Edge Full-Service Partner Model at FADA Auto Summit 2025
SUN Mobility introduced its Full-Service Partner model at the FADA Auto Summit in Delhi, aiming to revolutionize EV infrastructure with strategic partnerships and battery-swapping technology. The model promises a 15% ROI with an investment range between INR 2 to 10 crores, highlighting SUN Mobility's role in sustainable mobility.
- Country:
- India
At the FADA Auto Summit in Delhi, SUN Mobility unveiled its innovative Full-Service Partner model designed to advance electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.
The event saw the participation of over 1,600 automotive dealers, offering a substantial platform for SUN Mobility to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.
CEO Ashok Agarwal emphasized the model's potential for seamless operations, achieving RoI over 15% with initial investments ranging from INR 2 to 10 crores. With a robust network of 650 battery-swapping stations, SUN Mobility positions itself at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)