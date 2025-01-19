Left Menu

Reliance Industries Bounces Back: A New Era of Growth

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's leading conglomerate, has reported stronger-than-expected earnings in the December quarter, marking a return to growth after six months of challenges. The company's performance was bolstered by gains in its oil-to-chemical sector and a recovery in consumer retail. Looking forward, Reliance plans to expand its chemicals capacity and new energy ventures, driving further growth.

Updated: 19-01-2025 10:31 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd, India's foremost conglomerate, is charting a new growth trajectory after a challenging half-year period, with its December quarter earnings surpassing expectations. Informed brokerage reports highlighted the oil-to-telecom giant's robust Rs 43,800 crore EBITDA for the October-December 2024 period, fueled by its oil-to-chemicals division and a retail upswing.

The company is set to expand its domestic chemicals production while investing in new energy initiatives. Analysts like HSBC Global Research foresee catalysts for growth in 2025, driven by retail turnarounds and digital advancements. Reliance's strategic focus on portfolio optimization is expected to revitalize its retail sector, leveraging rapid grocery delivery via hyperlocal models.

Reliance's digital and new energy sectors are slated to accelerate further, with projections of solar capacity launches and tariff reforms at Jio. While the outlook remains optimistic, segments like oil-to-chemicals may face near-term pressures. The company's diversified interests continue to position it strategically for future profitability and market expansion.

