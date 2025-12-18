Left Menu

Danube Group Pioneers UAE's First Cricket-Centric Digital Media Hub

Danube Group has ventured into the digital sports media industry with the launch of Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group, UAE's inaugural cricket-focused platform. Led by Anis Sajan, the platform caters to cricket aficionados with live coverage, exclusive interviews, and dynamic storytelling, aiming to enhance the UAE's sports media profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:36 IST
In a strategic shift, Danube Group has launched the groundbreaking Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group, marking a new era in digital sports media for the UAE. The platform, led by Vice Chairman Anis Sajan, is pioneering as the country's first-ever cricket-focused digital media house.

This bold move positions Danube Group beyond its established sectors in real estate and hospitality, diving into the lucrative arena of digital sports media. With an emphasis on cricket's vast, passionate following across diverse nationalities, the group aims to integrate technology, entertainment, and culture under one innovative umbrella.

Speaking at the launch in Dubai, Sajan emphasized his lifelong passion for cricket, conveying this initiative as a fulfillment of a dream rather than merely a business venture. The platform will evolve to cover various sports in the future, reinforcing the UAE's growing influence in the global sports economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

