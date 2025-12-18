Mumbai Central Welcomes First Digital Lounge for Travelers

The Western Railway has introduced its first-ever digital lounge and co-working space at Mumbai Central station, revolutionizing travel for business professionals.

Stretching over 1,712 square feet, the lounge provides amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, modular workstations, conference rooms, and flexible video conferencing spaces.

Operated by Ten 11 Hospitality under the brand INEJ Lounge, this initiative is expected to generate Rs 3.20 crore over five years, contributing to Western Railway's non-fare revenue strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)