Mumbai Central Welcomes First Digital Lounge for Travelers
The Western Railway has launched its first digital lounge at Mumbai Central, targeting business travelers. Spanning 1,712 square feet, this facility offers modern amenities like Wi-Fi, conference rooms, and workstations, aimed at enhancing non-fare revenue. Operated by Ten 11 Hospitality, it caters to passengers needing workspace on-the-go.
The Western Railway has introduced its first-ever digital lounge and co-working space at Mumbai Central station, revolutionizing travel for business professionals.
Stretching over 1,712 square feet, the lounge provides amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, modular workstations, conference rooms, and flexible video conferencing spaces.
Operated by Ten 11 Hospitality under the brand INEJ Lounge, this initiative is expected to generate Rs 3.20 crore over five years, contributing to Western Railway's non-fare revenue strategies.
