Left Menu

Finance Commission Team Engages with Sikkim's Leadership

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, is on a five-day visit to Sikkim to consult with stakeholders. Meetings have been held with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other state officials. The commission will offer tax revenue distribution recommendations by October 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:47 IST
Finance Commission Team Engages with Sikkim's Leadership
Finance Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The complete team of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, convened with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at the state's secretariat in Gangtok on Monday.

Arriving on a five-day consultation visit, Panagariya and his team commenced discussions with several stakeholders across the state.

The commission, established by the President, aims to advise on the allocation of tax revenues between the central and state governments, with their final recommendations anticipated by October 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025