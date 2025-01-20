Finance Commission Team Engages with Sikkim's Leadership

The complete team of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, convened with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at the state's secretariat in Gangtok on Monday.

Arriving on a five-day consultation visit, Panagariya and his team commenced discussions with several stakeholders across the state.

The commission, established by the President, aims to advise on the allocation of tax revenues between the central and state governments, with their final recommendations anticipated by October 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)