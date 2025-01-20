Left Menu

Milk Food Ltd. Sells Moradabad Plant Land for Urban Housing Expansion

Milk Food Ltd. has announced the sale of its 21-acre Moradabad plant land for INR 140-150 crore to a reputed developer for residential development. The sale supports the company's growth efforts in the ice cream, cheese, and butter markets while aiding Moradabad's urban expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:40 IST
Milk Food Ltd. Sells Moradabad Plant Land for Urban Housing Expansion
Milk Food Ltd. Announces Sale of Moradabad Plant Land, Plans Bold Expansion into Ice Cream, Cheese, and Butter Businesses. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move announcing its intentions for diversification and growth, Milk Food Ltd. has sold its 21-acre Moradabad plant land to a reputed developer for an estimated INR 140-150 crore. The site is set to transform into a modern residential colony, bolstering Moradabad's urban development plans.

The Moradabad plant, crucial to Milk Food Ltd.'s daily operations by processing 5 lakh liters of milk from Mother Dairy, will see a redirection of its workforce to the Patiala plant or integration into new ventures. This sale coincides with Milk Food Ltd.'s aim to explore opportunities in the burgeoning ice cream, cheese, and butter markets, indicating a shift in focus to maintain its competitive edge in the dairy sector.

Sudhir Avasthi, Managing Director of Milk Food Ltd., expressed excitement about this transformative phase that promises financial stability through the elimination of debts, fueled by the sale proceeds. Meanwhile, the Moradabad Development Authority's acquisition of the land aligns with strategic urban planning objectives to accommodate the city's growing needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025