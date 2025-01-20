Left Menu

TECNO Unveils 8GB SPARK 30C 5G: The '5G King' for Unmatched Performance

TECNO launches the 8GB variant of SPARK 30C 5G, priced at INR 12,999. With a powerful D6300 processor and 16GB RAM, the device promises smooth operation for multitasking and gaming. Available from January 21, it combines performance with affordability, making premium technology accessible to Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:57 IST
TECNO Unveils 8GB SPARK 30C 5G: The '5G King' for Unmatched Performance
The Real 5G King: TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB Variant Launched. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major tech announcement, TECNO has introduced a new 8GB variant of its SPARK 30C 5G model, reinforcing its commitment to providing advanced yet affordable technology to Indian users. At an attractive price point of INR 12,999, this device is positioned as the '5G King' in the market.

The phone is powered by the elite D6300 5G processor and offers an impressive 16GB of RAM (8GB physical RAM with 8GB extended). This ensures a smooth, lag-free experience, perfect for both everyday activities and intense gaming sessions. TECNO Mobile India's CEO, Arijeet Talapatra, highlighted the brand's dedication to innovation and user-centric design.

The SPARK 30C 5G comes equipped with top-tier features, including a 48MP Sony IMX582 camera for photography enthusiasts, and a 120Hz refresh rate display for seamless video and gaming experiences. Available for purchase in three colors—Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud—the device is accessible from January 21 through retail stores and Flipkart. Furthermore, it offers a budget-friendly ownership option with a 10-month EMI plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025