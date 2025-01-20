TECNO Unveils 8GB SPARK 30C 5G: The '5G King' for Unmatched Performance

In a major tech announcement, TECNO has introduced a new 8GB variant of its SPARK 30C 5G model, reinforcing its commitment to providing advanced yet affordable technology to Indian users. At an attractive price point of INR 12,999, this device is positioned as the '5G King' in the market.

The phone is powered by the elite D6300 5G processor and offers an impressive 16GB of RAM (8GB physical RAM with 8GB extended). This ensures a smooth, lag-free experience, perfect for both everyday activities and intense gaming sessions. TECNO Mobile India's CEO, Arijeet Talapatra, highlighted the brand's dedication to innovation and user-centric design.

The SPARK 30C 5G comes equipped with top-tier features, including a 48MP Sony IMX582 camera for photography enthusiasts, and a 120Hz refresh rate display for seamless video and gaming experiences. Available for purchase in three colors—Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud—the device is accessible from January 21 through retail stores and Flipkart. Furthermore, it offers a budget-friendly ownership option with a 10-month EMI plan.

