Genesis Energy CEO to Address Congo Energy & Investment Forum: Vision for 10.5 GW Across Africa

Akinwole Omoboriowo II, CEO of Genesis Energy, will headline the Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) in Brazzaville, scheduled for March 25-26, 2025. Omoboriowo will outline Genesis Energy’s ambitious goal of delivering 10.5 GW of power across Africa, emphasizing projects aligned with the Republic of Congo’s energy development priorities and regional aspirations.

Genesis Energy has been a key player in driving energy innovations across the continent. Notable achievements include:

Delivering 334 MW of power to Nigeria's Port Harcourt Refinery.

Advancing plans to generate 1 GW of power within the WAEMU region.

Partnering with BPA Komani in October 2024 to accelerate renewable energy infrastructure development, with a focus on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Securing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to mobilize $10 billion for renewable energy initiatives aimed at supporting Africa’s green energy transition.

Omoboriowo’s presentation at CEIF will focus on leveraging Genesis Energy’s experience in clean energy projects and private-sector partnerships to support the Republic of Congo’s goals of enhanced energy security and decarbonization.

Spotlight on CEIF 2025

The inaugural Congo Energy & Investment Forum will convene international investors, energy experts, and local stakeholders to explore opportunities in energy and infrastructure development. Key agenda items include updates on gas-to-power projects, expansion of renewable energy capacity, and integration of battery storage solutions to enhance grid reliability.

The Republic of Congo’s Energy Vision

The Republic of Congo is actively working to diversify its energy mix, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and build a resilient energy infrastructure. Recent growth in solar, hydro, and wind energy projects has positioned the nation as a promising player in the renewable energy sector. Battery energy storage systems are gaining traction as essential components to balance supply and demand while ensuring energy reliability.

Looking ahead, the Republic of Congo aims to:

Expand its renewable energy capacity to meet rising domestic and regional energy demands.

Integrate advanced storage technologies to optimize grid performance.

Enhance collaboration with private and public partners to support sustainable energy projects.

Driving Africa’s Green Energy Revolution

Omoboriowo’s address at CEIF 2025 will underscore Genesis Energy’s commitment to transforming Africa’s energy landscape through innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships. By fostering synergies with governments, international investors, and technology providers, Genesis is poised to play a leading role in accelerating Africa’s transition to a sustainable and inclusive energy future.

The forum will highlight how initiatives like Genesis Energy’s can serve as models for achieving energy equity and resilience across the continent.