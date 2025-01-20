Left Menu

Narayana Murthy's Vision: Compassionate Capitalism & Hard Work

Infosys Co-Founder NRN Narayana Murthy stirred debate by advising youth to introspect on working longer hours. He emphasized hard work for societal benefit and advocated for 'compassionate capitalism' to rebuild trust in free markets. Murthy highlighted the importance of personal choices impacting broader societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:15 IST
Infosys Co-Founder NRN Narayana Murthy sparked controversy with his recent remarks encouraging introspection among young workers regarding extended working hours. While acknowledging his own 70-hour work weeks over four decades, Murthy stressed personal reflection on work-life balance rather than public debate.

Addressing corporate ethics, Murthy criticized the effects of greed on public trust in capitalism. He called for 'compassionate capitalism,' where corporate leaders prioritize societal interests and integrity. He stressed that successful nations are built on hard work and strong values, invoking sociologist Max Weber's theories.

Murthy asserted that individuals aiming to improve societal conditions should work diligently to uplift economically disadvantaged communities. He urged leaders to practice fairness and accountability to ensure long-term societal welfare, warning against the perils of failing societies on corporate success.

