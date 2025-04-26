Trump Pushes for Peace: Ukraine-Russia Talks Near Resolution

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine and Russia to hold high-level negotiations, announcing that the two nations are close to a deal to conclude their three-year conflict.

Trump's statement came in a post on his Truth Social platform, coinciding with his arrival in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral. His message highlighted a productive day of discussions between the two countries, following his envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Trump, most major points in the discussions have been agreed upon. He called for the immediate end to bloodshed and expressed readiness to assist in facilitating a resolution, emphasizing the urgency of stopping this 'cruel and senseless' war.

(With inputs from agencies.)