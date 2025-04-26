Left Menu

Diplomatic Endeavor: Trump's Envoy Pushes for Ukraine Peace Deal

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's envoy, met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow to negotiate a potential peace deal between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine. Witkoff's diplomatic efforts focus on resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, despite criticism and controversy surrounding the terms discussed.

Updated: 26-04-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 04:17 IST
In a significant diplomatic effort, Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss a possible peace deal aiming to halt the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting marks a step towards reconciliation between the involved parties.

Despite facing criticism for a lack of diplomatic experience, Witkoff has emerged as a key figure in these negotiations. The discussions emphasized resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, with Witkoff attempting to bridge the gap on contentious issues such as territorial control and sanctions.

The meeting followed tensions, with Ukrainian and European officials opposing some U.S. proposals. As this diplomatic endeavor unfolds, the international community closely watches for genuine progress toward ending the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

