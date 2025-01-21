Dhanuka Agritech Honored with IPS Best Corporate Award 2024 for Sustainable Farming Achievements

In a significant accolade for Indian agriculture, Dr. R.G Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, has been awarded the esteemed IPS Best Corporate Award 2024. The award was conferred at the National Conference on Emerging Issues and Sustainable Strategies in Plant Health Management, organized by the Indian Phytopathological Society (IPS) in collaboration with ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, presented the award, lauding Dhanuka Agritech for its pivotal role in advancing sustainable farming practices. Initiatives such as nationwide awareness campaigns, collaborations with ICAR, and the introduction of innovative products were cited as reasons for this recognition. Gadkari emphasized the pressing challenges in citrus agriculture and advocated for the deployment of cutting-edge technologies like drones in pesticide applications. He highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships for sustainable growth in agriculture.

Dr. R.G Agarwal expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting it as a testament to their commitment to Indian agriculture's advancement. He flagged issues like unfair produce pricing and the proliferation of counterfeit pesticides, reiterating Dhanuka's dedication to empowering farmers and fostering a greener future for India. The event also honored Dr. Himanshu Pathak, DG of ICAR, with the Dr. S.P. Raychaudhuri Award, who called for eco-friendly practices and strengthened quality controls in agriculture.

