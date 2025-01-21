Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech Honored with IPS Best Corporate Award 2024 for Sustainable Farming Achievements

Dr. R.G Agarwal of Dhanuka Agritech Limited has been awarded the IPS Best Corporate Award 2024 for contributions to sustainable agriculture. The event, held in Nagpur, spotlighted the need for new technologies and partnerships in farming. This achievement underscores Dhanuka's dedication to empowering Indian farmers and advancing agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:39 IST
Dhanuka Agritech Honored with IPS Best Corporate Award 2024 for Sustainable Farming Achievements
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accolade for Indian agriculture, Dr. R.G Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, has been awarded the esteemed IPS Best Corporate Award 2024. The award was conferred at the National Conference on Emerging Issues and Sustainable Strategies in Plant Health Management, organized by the Indian Phytopathological Society (IPS) in collaboration with ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, presented the award, lauding Dhanuka Agritech for its pivotal role in advancing sustainable farming practices. Initiatives such as nationwide awareness campaigns, collaborations with ICAR, and the introduction of innovative products were cited as reasons for this recognition. Gadkari emphasized the pressing challenges in citrus agriculture and advocated for the deployment of cutting-edge technologies like drones in pesticide applications. He highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships for sustainable growth in agriculture.

Dr. R.G Agarwal expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting it as a testament to their commitment to Indian agriculture's advancement. He flagged issues like unfair produce pricing and the proliferation of counterfeit pesticides, reiterating Dhanuka's dedication to empowering farmers and fostering a greener future for India. The event also honored Dr. Himanshu Pathak, DG of ICAR, with the Dr. S.P. Raychaudhuri Award, who called for eco-friendly practices and strengthened quality controls in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025