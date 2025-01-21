India's Vision 2047: A Leap Towards Global Standing
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as pivotal for India's ascent in global economic and social spheres. Launching an economic taskforce for 'Swarna Andhra by 2047', Naidu advocates shifting from PPP to P4 models for tackling societal challenges and fostering growth.
At a recent event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader India needs to enhance its global economic and social stature. Speaking during the inauguration of an economic taskforce entitled 'Swarna Andhra by 2047', he reiterated the importance of Modi's vision.
Naidu emphasized that India's demographic dividend is unmatched globally for the next couple of decades, ensuring the country can become a developed nation by 2047. He proposed a shift from the traditional PPP model to a P4 framework, incorporating public, private, and people partnerships to tackle pressing issues like poverty.
Highlighting economic ambitions, Naidu announced a partnership with industry body CII to establish a Centre of Global Leadership on Competitiveness. Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran, co-chair of the economic taskforce, underscored the need for immediate and strategic implementation plans focused on pivotal sectors.
