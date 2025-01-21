Left Menu

India's Vision 2047: A Leap Towards Global Standing

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as pivotal for India's ascent in global economic and social spheres. Launching an economic taskforce for 'Swarna Andhra by 2047', Naidu advocates shifting from PPP to P4 models for tackling societal challenges and fostering growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:20 IST
India's Vision 2047: A Leap Towards Global Standing
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At a recent event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader India needs to enhance its global economic and social stature. Speaking during the inauguration of an economic taskforce entitled 'Swarna Andhra by 2047', he reiterated the importance of Modi's vision.

Naidu emphasized that India's demographic dividend is unmatched globally for the next couple of decades, ensuring the country can become a developed nation by 2047. He proposed a shift from the traditional PPP model to a P4 framework, incorporating public, private, and people partnerships to tackle pressing issues like poverty.

Highlighting economic ambitions, Naidu announced a partnership with industry body CII to establish a Centre of Global Leadership on Competitiveness. Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran, co-chair of the economic taskforce, underscored the need for immediate and strategic implementation plans focused on pivotal sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025