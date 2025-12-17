NICDC, Textiles Ministry Engage Investors for PM MITRA Parks Under PPP Model

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, conducted a major stakeholder consultation to engage prospective Master Developers for three upcoming PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks.These parks—proposed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model—are part of India’s strategic plan to build world-class, integrated textile manufacturing ecosystems.

The consultation is one in a series of ongoing market-sounding exercises aimed at designing a robust, investor-aligned, and operationally efficient framework to ensure timely and effective implementation of the PM MITRA scheme.

Three Greenfield PM MITRA Parks: Strategic Locations & Connectivity

The meeting focused on three Greenfield parks being developed under the PPP/DBFOT model:

1. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 1,000 Acres

Strong multi-modal connectivity

Access to major highways, rail links and airports

Ideal for large-scale integrated textile operations

2. Kalaburagi, Karnataka – 1,000 Acres

Located near NH50

Excellent connectivity to regional trade hubs

Suitable for high-volume industrial clusters

3. Navsari, Gujarat – 1,142 Acres

Strategic port proximity

Road, rail and air connectivity enabling export-oriented manufacturing

Advantageous location for global textile and apparel value chains

These parks together aim to create competitive, sustainable and fully integrated textile ecosystems.

Government Leaders Highlight Vision, Investment Pipeline and Infrastructure Plans

Textiles Secretary Smt. Neelam Shami Rao

She encouraged active participation and inputs from stakeholders, highlighting the government’s commitment to collaborative development for PM MITRA’s success.

Additional Secretary Shri Rohit Kansal

He emphasized PM MITRA’s transformational intent, noting that each park spans minimum 1,000 acres to support large-scale, end-to-end textile value chains.He informed that DPRs worth ₹5,567 crore have been finalised for the three PPP-mode parks.

NICDC MD & CEO Shri Rajat Kumar Saini

He highlighted the 5F Vision—Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign—that underpins the PM MITRA Parks.

Key points he shared:

Investor interest across the three states has crossed ₹20,054 crore, driven largely by the composite textile segment.

Parks will feature: Plug-and-play industrial units Testing laboratories Single-window clearances Integrated logistics systems Social and residential infrastructure Reliable, clean power supply



He emphasised that PM MITRA Parks aim to deliver globally benchmarked manufacturing ecosystems with integrated operations from raw materials to finished products.

Technical Discussions: Utilities, Ecosystem Design and MSME Integration

The consultation witnessed participation from domestic and international developers, textile industry leaders, infrastructure companies and global investors.

Key discussion areas included:

Utilities planning: steam supply, CETP, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems

Modular plot development to meet industry needs

Designing an ecosystem supportive of MSMEs and large anchor investors

Infrastructure for sustainability, operational efficiency and global compliance

Participants expressed strong confidence in the design, transparency and execution framework of PM MITRA Parks.

Seven PM MITRA Parks to Transform India’s Textile Landscape

Seven PM MITRA parks have been announced across:

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Gujarat

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s 5F vision—Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, these parks aim to create fully integrated, end-to-end textile value chains.

Projected Impact

₹70,000 crore in industry investments

10 lakh employment opportunities per park

Significant reduction in logistics costs

Adoption of cutting-edge textile technologies

Boost to FDI and high-value manufacturing

Enhanced global competitiveness of Indian textiles

Each park will house the entire value chain—spinning, weaving, processing, dyeing, garment manufacturing—within a single, world-class industrial zone.