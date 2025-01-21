Left Menu

Surviving the Competitive Business Landscape of Dubai: Insights from Industry Leaders

Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar of UAE's Adil Group advises aspiring entrepreneurs on thriving in Dubai's competitive market. He highlights the importance of perseverance, profit-focused strategies, and adapting to local customs. The Dubai Business Conclave 2025 emphasized opportunities and challenges within the city's evolving business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:49 IST
Surviving the Competitive Business Landscape of Dubai: Insights from Industry Leaders
Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar was felicitated by Prabhakar Suryavanshi, Founder, Aakar Digi 9 news channel with a shawl and memento. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a rapidly evolving business landscape, the pressure to stand out is more intense than ever. This message was echoed by Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, the Chairman and Managing Director of UAE's renowned Adil Group of Super Stores, at the Dubai Business Conclave 2025. Speaking to aspiring Maharashtrian entrepreneurs, Datar underscored the necessity of perseverance and the significant focus on profitability in business operations.

The event, held at India Club's Utsav Hall and organized by Aakar Digi 9 News Channel and Trizon Corporate Services, aimed to introduce Marathi entrepreneurs to the lucrative opportunities in Dubai. Datar reminisced about his early days in the city, noting the exponential increase in competition over the years due to a tax-free market and business-friendly policies. "Outshining competitors in such an environment is crucial for survival," he emphasized, advocating for a balanced approach between reasonable profit margins and customer retention.

Offering further guidance, Datar likened launching a new business to nurturing a newborn, stressing the importance of dedication in the initial stages. He urged Maharashtrian youth to overcome traditional biases against business ventures and tap into global opportunities with high-quality products and innovative services. The conclave also featured insights from Rahul Tulpule on market needs and Vivek Kolhatkar on risk management, providing a comprehensive overview of Dubai's business potential. Ms. Shweta Ghalwadkar coordinated the event, ensuring a smooth exchange of ideas and experiences among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025