Concrete Change: Bridging Gender Gaps in Indian Real Estate

A recent report titled 'Concrete Change: A Study of the Economic Impact of Better Pay Parity & Inclusion of Women in Real Estate' highlights the stark gender disparity within India's real estate sector, where women comprise just 7 million out of 57 million employees.

This study, jointly released by Max Estates Limited and In Tandem Global Consulting, emphasizes the significant economic advantages of increasing gender inclusivity, advocating for measures such as expanding pay parity, fostering upskilling opportunities, and creating a safe, respectful work environment. Such practices are seen as crucial for enhancing productivity, innovation, and profitability in the industry.

With real estate poised to contribute significantly to India's economy by 2047, Max Estates is at the forefront of advocating for gender inclusion, urging industry leaders to take actionable steps toward progress. The report calls for collaborative efforts to translate insights into practical changes, aiming to reshape the future of the industry.

