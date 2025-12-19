Delhi's Aggressive Crackdown on Pollution: Over 11,700 Violators Fined in 24 Hours

The Delhi government is stepping up its fight against air pollution, issuing over 11,700 fines to polluting vehicles in just 24 hours, officials reported Friday. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that the enforcement teams had been active since Thursday evening, aiming to curb emissions citywide.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the strategy has combined efforts in vehicle enforcement, dust control, and waste management, leading to improvements in air quality compared to previous years. Significant amounts of waste were removed, and mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on city roads were intensified.

Authorities have also deployed mobile anti-smog guns and addressed citizen complaints. Non-destined trucks were redirected to ease traffic congestion, and anti-pollution campaigns continue to call for public cooperation to sustain cleaner air. Sirsa emphasized that collective effort is key to this ongoing battle against pollution.

