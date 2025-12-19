Left Menu

Delhi's Aggressive Crackdown on Pollution: Over 11,700 Violators Fined in 24 Hours

The Delhi government has intensified its measures against air pollution, issuing over 11,700 fines to vehicles within 24 hours. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a multi-sectoral strategy focusing on enforcement, waste management, and road cleaning is seeing improved air quality, officials claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:29 IST
Delhi's Aggressive Crackdown on Pollution: Over 11,700 Violators Fined in 24 Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is stepping up its fight against air pollution, issuing over 11,700 fines to polluting vehicles in just 24 hours, officials reported Friday. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that the enforcement teams had been active since Thursday evening, aiming to curb emissions citywide.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the strategy has combined efforts in vehicle enforcement, dust control, and waste management, leading to improvements in air quality compared to previous years. Significant amounts of waste were removed, and mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on city roads were intensified.

Authorities have also deployed mobile anti-smog guns and addressed citizen complaints. Non-destined trucks were redirected to ease traffic congestion, and anti-pollution campaigns continue to call for public cooperation to sustain cleaner air. Sirsa emphasized that collective effort is key to this ongoing battle against pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025