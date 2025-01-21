Soaring Into the Future: India's Leap Toward Advanced Air Mobility

The Civil Aviation Ministry is eyeing a regulatory sandbox to promote advanced air mobility and address urban congestion, according to Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam. Speaking at an international conference, he highlighted the ministry's openness to supporting this burgeoning industry.

At the Conference on Air Mobility in Greater Noida, organized by the civil aviation ministry and CII, emphasis was placed on the potential of electric air mobility. Notably, eVTOLs (electric Vertical Take Off Landing) aircraft were highlighted as key solutions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is proactively setting up frameworks and liaising with global bodies like EASA and FAA. Meanwhile, India is preparing for a significant airport infrastructure expansion, anticipating 350 airports by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)