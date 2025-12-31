Left Menu

DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

The DGCA has clarified that officer transfers and postings are standard administrative actions, countering speculation about recent changes. This follows the reassignment of Ravinder Jamwal, amid the backdrop of operational disruptions at IndiGo due to FDTL norm implementations. The agency emphasized the necessity of these measures for maintaining aviation safety.

Updated: 31-12-2025 20:33 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asserted that the recent transfers and postings of its officers are part of standard internal administrative procedures. This statement comes amid speculation, particularly concerning the recent reassignment of Ravinder Jamwal and its connection to operational disruptions at IndiGo airlines.

Earlier this month, Jamwal was relieved of his additional responsibilities at the Flight Standards Directorate. Sources indicated his role was pivotal in the implementation of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for airlines, a major factor alleged to have contributed to IndiGo's service disruptions.

The DGCA, through a post on X, highlighted that such decisions are made according to established government protocols and are critical for maintaining regulatory oversight and aviation safety. The agency dismissed any conjecture on these administrative actions as baseless.

