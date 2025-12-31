Left Menu

DGCA Grills Air India Over Boeing Dreamliner Snag

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India for operating a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with known technical issues. The notice cites safety concerns related to compliance and decision-making during specific flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route.

Updated: 31-12-2025 19:42 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grilled Air India following the operation of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner amidst recurring technical issues, as per reports from credible sources.

This week, the aviation regulator issued a show-cause notice highlighting concerns regarding Dreamliner VT-ANI's operations. The notice referenced non-compliance with the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) during a June 28 flight.

According to insiders, the DGCA raised alarms over safety issues that involved aircraft dispatch, MEL adherence, and flight crew decision-making during the flights AI 258 and AI 357 on the Delhi-Tokyo corridor. Air India has yet to comment, and the operational status of the aircraft VT-ANI remains unclear.

