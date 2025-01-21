Left Menu

Rapid Response Prevents Ammonia Gas Disaster in Gujarat

A tanker accident in Gujarat resulted in an ammonia gas leak on National Highway 64 near Vadodara. Quick action by the fire and emergency services controlled the situation within an hour. No injuries were reported, and traffic remained unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An ammonia gas leak occurred from a tanker after an accident on a highway in Gujarat on Tuesday, causing a localized emergency.

Fire and Emergency Services, led by Chief Fire Officer Nikunj Azad, quickly managed the situation using water mist to dilute the gas. The leak was contained within an hour.

No injuries were reported and traffic continued smoothly. Authorities plan to move the vehicle to a nearby industrial area for further procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

