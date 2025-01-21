Rapid Response Prevents Ammonia Gas Disaster in Gujarat

An ammonia gas leak occurred from a tanker after an accident on a highway in Gujarat on Tuesday, causing a localized emergency.

Fire and Emergency Services, led by Chief Fire Officer Nikunj Azad, quickly managed the situation using water mist to dilute the gas. The leak was contained within an hour.

No injuries were reported and traffic continued smoothly. Authorities plan to move the vehicle to a nearby industrial area for further procedures.

