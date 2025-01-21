Bridgestone India's Strategic Expansion: A Drive for Premium Leadership

Bridgestone India is gearing up for a promising year, forecasting a 7-8% boost in tyre replacement demand in 2025, following a challenging 2024. Despite previous disruptions, the company remains optimistic about the future growth trajectory in the Indian market.

In a bid to solidify its presence, Bridgestone India has unveiled an $85 million investment plan aimed at boosting production capabilities and expanding its market footprint. This move aligns with the company's strategy to introduce premium products tailored to Indian consumers, particularly in the passenger car radial tyre segment.

With the integration of cutting-edge ENLITEN technology and the establishment of a satellite tech center, Bridgestone India aims to become the preferred choice for both conventional and electric vehicles. As domestic demand rises, the company aims to capture a larger market share, particularly in tier 3 and 4 towns, while maintaining its leadership in the replacement segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)