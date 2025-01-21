Danube Properties Sees $3 Billion Sales, Expands Indian Market Presence
Danube Properties expects to sell homes worth over USD 3 billion this year, with a quarter of sales from Indian customers. The company has opened a new office in Gurugram, India, its sixth in the country, to tap into this market. Despite rising demand, Danube plans to stay focused on the Dubai market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Dubai's Danube Properties projects home sales exceeding USD 3 billion this year, largely due to robust demand from Indian buyers, who are expected to contribute a quarter of sales.
The firm inaugurated its sixth Indian office in Gurugram, launched by Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, to enhance its market reach in India.
While considering continued growth through several new housing projects, the company remains committed to the Dubai market, citing high capital appreciation and rental yields favorable to property investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danube
- Properties
- Dubai
- India
- Malaika Arora
- Rizwan Sajan
- Gurugram
- real estate
- sales
- rental yield
Advertisement