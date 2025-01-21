Danube Properties Sees $3 Billion Sales, Expands Indian Market Presence

Dubai's Danube Properties projects home sales exceeding USD 3 billion this year, largely due to robust demand from Indian buyers, who are expected to contribute a quarter of sales.

The firm inaugurated its sixth Indian office in Gurugram, launched by Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, to enhance its market reach in India.

While considering continued growth through several new housing projects, the company remains committed to the Dubai market, citing high capital appreciation and rental yields favorable to property investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)