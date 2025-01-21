Unilever Commits to New Manufacturing Ventures in Telangana

In a significant move, FMCG giant Unilever has committed to establishing two manufacturing units in Telangana, India. This decision was made after successful discussions between Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Unilever's CEO Hein Schumacher at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting held in Davos.

The Chief Minister emphasized the strategic advantages of Telangana's location, serving as a crucial gateway to southern states and other regions of India. Unilever, which already operates several sites nationwide but has had limited activity in Telangana, responded positively by planning a palm oil facility and a bottle cap manufacturing unit in the state.

Revanth Reddy assured full support for the project, proposing Kamareddy district as a potential site. This initiative represents a breakthrough in boosting local industrial activity and economic growth, promising new employment opportunities. Additionally, an MoU with Hyderabad firm Skyroot will see Rs 500 crore invested into developing a private rocket manufacturing facility in Telangana.

