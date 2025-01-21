Left Menu

Unilever Commits to New Manufacturing Ventures in Telangana

Unilever has announced plans for two new manufacturing units in Telangana following discussions between the CEO and Telangana's Chief Minister at the World Economic Forum. The facilities, a palm oil refinery and a bottle cap production unit, mark increased investment by Unilever in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:36 IST
In a significant move, FMCG giant Unilever has committed to establishing two manufacturing units in Telangana, India. This decision was made after successful discussions between Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Unilever's CEO Hein Schumacher at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting held in Davos.

The Chief Minister emphasized the strategic advantages of Telangana's location, serving as a crucial gateway to southern states and other regions of India. Unilever, which already operates several sites nationwide but has had limited activity in Telangana, responded positively by planning a palm oil facility and a bottle cap manufacturing unit in the state.

Revanth Reddy assured full support for the project, proposing Kamareddy district as a potential site. This initiative represents a breakthrough in boosting local industrial activity and economic growth, promising new employment opportunities. Additionally, an MoU with Hyderabad firm Skyroot will see Rs 500 crore invested into developing a private rocket manufacturing facility in Telangana.

