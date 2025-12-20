Justice Department Releases Incomplete Epstein Files, Stirring Political Debate

The Justice Department has released thousands of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the release provides scant new insights into the criminal investigations concerning the financier and his high-profile connections.

Among the disclosed documents are photos featuring President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, yet the release is more notable for what it withholds, given prominent redactions and the ongoing withholding of substantial evidence.

This incomplete disclosure has prompted bipartisan political reactions, with Republicans and Democrats criticizing the Justice Department for not meeting the Congress-imposed deadline for a comprehensive disclosure of the Epstein files.

(With inputs from agencies.)