Left Menu

Hero Cycles to Announce Billion-Dollar Contract Amid Strong Indian Presence at Davos

Hero Cycles' MD Pankaj Munjal is poised to reveal a billion-dollar investment soon. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, he emphasized India’s growing influence, with increased attendance from Indian delegates. Munjal hinted at plans for electric vehicles, though development is in early stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST
Hero Cycles to Announce Billion-Dollar Contract Amid Strong Indian Presence at Davos
Pankaj Munjal, Managing Director of Hero Cycles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Hero Cycles Managing Director, Pankaj Munjal, has revealed that the company is on the brink of announcing a billion-dollar investment. In a conversation with ANI during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Munjal stressed the imminent launch of a billion-dollar supply contract.

Highlighting India's burgeoning presence at the event, Munjal observed a 30 percent surge in Indian delegates attending this year's Davos forum. He noted that the negotiations and new proposals being discussed are progressing positively.

In a notable development, Munjal hinted at Hero Cycles' imminent entry into the electric vehicle market segment. Although questions arose about setting up a plant in Telangana, he clarified that such plans are premature, with the existing proposal still in the Detailed Project Report stage. Discussions involved influential pitches to high-level executives from global enterprises such as Hyundai and BMW.

While acknowledging that these investments necessitate thorough feasibility studies, Munjal emphasized that these projects are in nascent stages and will require considerable time to materialize. On a related note, in a significant breakthrough for India at the WEF, Union Minister Chirag Paswan disclosed a $250 million investment by Belgium's AB InBev in India's beverage industry, alongside substantial investment propositions for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025